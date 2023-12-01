FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the high turnover of administrators at clubs is worrying. Speaking when he addressed delegates at the Lusaka Province Governance Workshop at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) yesterday, Kamanga said while FAZ regularly trained administrators, clubs did not retain them for a long period. “We train our administrators on an annual basis but what is always worrying us, and I think it is something that you need to reflect on even as you speak to the members, there is a high turnover of officials. You see new faces every season,” Kamanga said. “If we have consistency and continuity, the knowledge that we give out every year will be there to support those who are already…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.