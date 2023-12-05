ZAMBIA has cruised through to the final at the ongoing net Africa Cup of Nations after beating Kenya 42-38 in a tightly contested encounter in Gaborone, Botswana yesterday. The Lazarous Tembo-coached side will now face the winners between Zimbabwe and Nambia in the final set for Wednesday. In the first quarter, Zambia led 12-6 thanks to goals from Beauty Nakazwe, Elizabeth Bwalya, Memory Mushanga and Gift Bunga. Kenya reduced the margin in the second quarter to 21-16, but the Tembo-drilled side maintained its lead after winning the third quarter 34-27. In an interview after the game, Tembo described the victory as sweet and a step towards achieving the team’s target. He said the team would not get carried away with…...



