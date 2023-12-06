ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant has revealed that all squad members will have to undergo stringent physical tests to check if they are in good condition to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year. The rescheduled 2023 AFCON will be hosted by Ivory Coast for the second time since 1988, when tournament swings in action from January 13 to February 11. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, DR Congo, and Tanzania and will be based in the Ivorian port city of San Pedro. In an interview with the FAZ media yesterday, Grant announced that Chipolopolo will kick off their preparatory journey with a weeklong camp in Lusaka over Christmas and later hold their final training…...



