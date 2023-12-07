COPPER Queens skipper Barbra Banda says the team wants to lay its hands on the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title after cementing its qualification with a 12-0 aggregate win over Angola on Tuesday. The Copper Queens booked their spot at the Morocco 2024 WAFCON with a resounding 6-0 victory at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Speaking in an interview after the qualification, Banda said the time had come for the team to set its eyes on the 2024 WAFCON title. “First and foremost, I want to thank fans from the Copperbelt for their support. We were extremely overwhelmed with the support and we are happy. Coming to the game, we had a very good game. We didn’t underestimate…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.