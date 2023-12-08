FORMER Chipolopolo coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Patrick Phiri say the Chipolopolo can count themselves among the surprise packages if they apply themselves well at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nyirenda and Phiri have welcomed Avram Grant’s decision to have all his players undergo rigorous physical tests before making the final AFCON training camp. The 2024 AFCON, is scheduled to be the 34th edition of the biennial African football tournament organised by CAF. Ivory Coast will be hosting the tournament for the second time since 1988, with the tournament swinging in action from January 13 to February 11. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, Congo, and Tanzania and will be domiciled in the coastal city of San Pedro…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.