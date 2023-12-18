NKANA boss Ian Bakala has called on the club to procure reinforcements after his team suffered its ninth loss of the Super League season yesterday. The Kitwe giants were undone by Kabwe Warriors at Nkana Stadium, and sunk deeper into the relegation zone. Ocean Mushure’s 45th-minute penalty was all that Kabwe Warriors needed to collect maximum points and end their five-game winless streak. The win saw Warriors move up the log table to seventh with 25 points, seven shy of leaders Zesco United. Speaking after the game, Nkana coach Ian Bakala said he was disappointed and called on the club to procure players during the January transfer window. “It’s a disappointing result. We had chances and I think we could…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.