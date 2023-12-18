THE World Fitness Federation – Zambia has bagged seven medals at the just-ended 2023 Africa League Championship held in Cape Town, South Africa over the weekend. Zambia was represented by two athletes, bodybuilders Moses Phiri and Japhet Mukena who minted two gold, four silver, and one bronze medal at the championship. Phiri won five medals including the newly introduced African Warriors lineup aimed to promote the African culture where he minted gold. The Lusaka bodybuilder minted another gold in the men’s Sport Model category and three silver medals in the Bermuda, Jeans, and men’s performance categories. Mukena of Mongu won a silver medal in Athletic Bodybuilding before scooping a bronze medal in the Novice Bodybuilding category. In an interview with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.