TEN provincial coaches have left for the United States to take part in the 2024 United Soccer Coaches Convention to be held in Anaheim, California from January 10 to 14. The invitation is a result of the collaboration between FAZ, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts, and the US government. Through FAZ’s step to decentralise and promote football in all provinces, the coaches led by FAZ Technical Director Lyson Zulu and Women Football Development Officer Annie Namukanga are set to participate in the US Sports Visitors Programme where they will be immersed in the largest soccer convention in the world. Speaking during the send-off ceremony yesterday, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the partnership had opened…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.