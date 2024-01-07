CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says Zambians should manage their expectations heading into the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations that swings into action on January 13. And Grant says the target at the AFCON is to go to every game with the right attitude and mentality to deliver results. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, Congo, and Tanzania, and will be domiciled in the coastal city of San Pedro. In an interview with ZNBC on Friday night, Grant said fans must admit that there were 10 teams better than Zambia on paper. “We have to be realistic. 2012 was different because the squad was almost the same as the big teams. During that AFCON time, Zambia was like…...



