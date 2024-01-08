WOMEN’s national team captain Barbra Banda has urged U17 players to maintain high levels of discipline and be determined if they are to realise their career dreams. Speaking to the media after watching the U17 All Stars versus The Rest at the Sunset Stadium on Saturday, Banda said donning the national team jersey comes with a high responsibility. The China-based striker urged young players to be disciplined and determined if they are to achieve their career goals. “I hope the coaches choose players on merit and based on performances. I want to urge you to be disciplined and focused. This Kopa jersey you are wearing comes with a lot of responsibility. It means that you are representing all Zambians. So…...



