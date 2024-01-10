THE cholera outbreak has forced athletes to train from the OYDC centre as the National Heroes Stadium has been turned into a treatment centre. A check by Goal Diggers found athletes training at the OYDC- Zambia using the hockey field where they are not allowed to use spikes. Athletes are preparing for the All-Comers Meet set for January 20, and a week later they are expected to compete in the Botswana Meet which acts as a qualifier event for the All-African and Paris 2024 Olympic Games set for March and August respectively. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela said the move to stop athletes from using the Heroes Stadium would affect their performance on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.