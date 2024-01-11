ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant has expressed happiness with the attitude and performance of his players in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Cameroon. And striker Patson Daka says Zambia doesn’t expect an easy-going at the AFCON, but promised that the team will give everything to make the country proud. The Leicester City forward gave Zambia the lead in the 14th minute before Yongwa Ngameni cancelled out Daka’s goal on the way to a stalemate. Speaking after the game in an interview with FAZ media, Grant said the result didn’t matter but the performance and attitude of players. “I think the game was good for us. It was a very tough game but we were aggressive and I think it’s good for us…...



