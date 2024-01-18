Zambia has started its Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a nervous 1-1 draw, in an otherwise anticlimax game against neighbours Congo DR yesterday evening. Avram Grant decided to go for a cautious approach, choosing solidity to keep things tight at the back with a 4-1-4-1 formation. The system appeared to unbalance the Chipolopolo though, with the midfield particularly looking inept against the dominant Congolese. Patson Daka was starved of opportunities up top, as the four midfielders behind him sat deep in their own half, too far away from the striker to provide any meaningful service. The Congolese were the more adventurous side of the two, dominating possession and creating numerous chances from the onset of the game. However, for…...



