CHIPOLOPOLO players remain confident the team will bounce back strongly and challenge for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after being eliminated from the current 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON edition. Zambia was ousted from the tournament following a narrow 1-0 loss to 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in their final Group F match played on Wednesday. The Avram Grant-led team exited the tournament after concluding Group F with two points, trailing five points behind group winners Morocco and one point behind group runners-up DR Congo. Two 1-1 draws against DR Congo and Tanzania were insufficient for the Chipolopolo to advance to the next round. In an interview on Thursday, defender Frankie Musonda expressed the team’s disappointment with the elimination but…...



