FAZ has unveiled the U17 women’s national team that will face off with Tanzania in the first leg of Zambia’s second round World Cup qualifier, which will be hosted by Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka this coming Saturday. U17 coach, Carol Kanyemba, had named a 34-member squad two weeks ago, but that list has now been trimmed to 23. Kanyemba has put her sights firmly on qualification for the global showpiece, however, she is not oblivious to the magnitude of her task. She told Goal Diggers that her girls will need to dig deep as they aspire to reach the World Cup. “The target is to qualify for the World Cup. It is not an easy task, it requires us to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.