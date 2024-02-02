Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

GOVERNMENT has urged athletes going for the All-Africa Games to work hard and deliver good results at the 13th edition of the Games set for March 8-23 in Ghana. Zambia will compete in 15 different sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cycling, judo, karate, rugby 7s, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and weightlifting. A total of 115 athletes are expected to represent the country. Athletics has the highest number of entries with 30, followed by boxing and rugby with 15 athletes each. The games will be hosted by three cities namely; Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. In a recent media interview, Nkandu told athletes to focus on competing rather than being tourists during their trip to Ghana. “Yes,…...