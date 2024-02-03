THE Lusaka Fitness Squad says this year’s Kenneth Kaunda Marathon set for April 28, 2024 will cost a mammoth K5 million. The Kenneth Kaunda Marathon is an open event aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of Zambia’s First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda, who died on June 17, 2021, at the age of 97. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Friday, Lusaka Fitness Squad General Secretary Richard Katongo revealed that K5 million was required to successfully stage the iconic marathon. Katongo said registration was already open to the public and people can register at the Lusaka Fitness Club. “We have a budget of K5 million to successfully stage the third edition of the Kenneth Kaunda Day Marathon set for…...



