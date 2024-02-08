UNDER-17 women’s national team has jetted out of the country ahead of its second World Cup qualifier against Tanzania this weekend. Coach Carol Kanyemba flew to Dar es Salaam with 20 players yesterday aboard Air Tanzania. The Copper Princesses thrashed the Serengeti girls of Tanzania 5-0 at the Nkoloma Stadium, courtesy of a Blessing Zulu brace and goals apiece from Saliya Mwanza, Ruth Muwowo and Bwalya Chileshe. The team is gunning to maintain its advantage and set up a third round matchup with either Uganda or Cameroon. Cameroon and Uganda played out a 1-1 draw in their first leg tie at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende in Entebbe, Uganda. Kanyembe’s squad comprises goalkeepers Cynthia Mushili and Mwila Chishala Mufunte, while defenders are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.