NKANA has unveiled three new acquisitions ahead of the second round of the MTN Super League, with club president Joseph Silwamba expressing confidence in the team surviving relegation. Nkana, who currently lie 16th on the table with 19 points after 20 games, yesterday unveiled former striker Ronald Kampamba, defender Chitoshi Chinga and Christopher Litaka. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony yesterday, Silwamba said Nkana would be a team to reckon with in the second round, adding that the team’s target was to finish in the top four. Silwimba said Nkana was a club too big to be found in the relegation waters, prompting them into a shopping spree to return to the CAF championship spots. “We are unveiling three more players…...



