CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Miguel Chaiwa has left BSC Young Boys on loan to join FC Schaffhausen which plays in the second tier of Swiss football The 19-year-old has switched to the Challenge League in search of game time, having just featured three times for Young Boys this season. FC Schaffhausen confirmed the development on their official social media account, stating that the youngster would strengthen their midfield. “Great talent Chaiwa is. The 19-year-old top talent Miguel Chaiwa is switching from BSC Young Boys to FC Schaffhausen on loan. He immediately strengthens the midfield here. He moved from Zambia to the Bernese in the summer of 2022 and represented Zambia at the just-ended Africa Cup in January, where he made two appearances…...



