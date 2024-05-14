COPPER Queens striker Grace Chanda has opened her goal account for Madrid CFF this season after finding the net in a 6-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Liga F Women’s League on Sunday. Chanda was introduced as a substitute in the 81st minute with her team already leading 4-1, and she found herself among the goal scorers 11 minutes later. Chanda, who had not featured for the club since May last year after falling sick while on national team duty, was named on the substitute bench. The Zambian international’s absence stretched back to a match against Barcelona in May 2023 and went on to miss the Copper Queens’ historic World Cup debut. Since her return to the club two...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.