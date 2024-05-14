President Hakainde Hichilema with ABSA Bank chief executive officer Mizinga Melu and Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu during the ABSA CUP tournament finals between Red Arrows and Kabwe Warriors at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Arrows won 2:1 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema and thousands of soccer fans for gracing the 2024 Absa Cup final at the Heroes Stadium on Sunday afternoon. And Kamanga says the June World Cup qualifier against Tanzania presents a perfect test for fans to be on their best behaviour. In his latest column, Kamanga said the continued presence of President Hichilema in football events signalled his interest in the growth of the local game. “I wish to thank the Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, who is also the patron of FAZ, for having been part of the 2024 ABSA Cup final. It was the third consecutive ABSA Cup final he is gracing, which signals his interest in the growth...