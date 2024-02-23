SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has tipped sports federations to brace themselves for tough financial times in 2024. He has explained that government support will be limited because the state has spent substantial amounts of money to contain the cholera pandemic over the last two months. He also noted that drought may add more pressure on government coffers. Speaking during a media briefing at the Government Complex, Thursday, Nkandu said sports associations must brace themselves for tough times. “The sports fraternity should brace itself for tough times this year. This is an important announcement, and please underline that statement. This is so because we have had cholera, which is still giving us problems, and I believe that the government is spending...



