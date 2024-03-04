FAZ says it is grossly unfair to criticise women’s national team Coach Bruce Mwape over the poor display of the Copper Queens against Ghana at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The gaffer has come under heavy criticism from some fans after his team produced an uncharacteristically poor display, particularly in midfield and defence during the 3-3 draw at home in the last Olympic Games qualifier. Comments by Mwape’s opposite number that the Copper Queens needed to improve their tactics only fed into the fans’ anger, with many suggesting that Nora Hauptle herself would make a better coach for Zambia. However, while acknowledging the team’s faults in the Ghana game during an interview on Sunday, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga defended Mwape....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.