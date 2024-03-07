THE African Boxing Union (ABU) has replaced Kenyan boxer Gabriel Ochieng with fellow countryman James Mugeni as a new opponent to face champion Davy Mwale for the ABU bantamweight title on April 6 at the Government Complex in Lusaka. The Union has also announced that Gracious Simwalizi will face Zimbabwean Hassan Milanzi in the regional super bantamweight ABU title fight as the supporting bout. Meanwhile, Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) Director Promotions Christopher Malunga has revealed that the stable managed to raise K546,000 towards the K910,000 required budget. Speaking at a media briefing held at the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) on Wednesday, Malunga announced the change of Mwale’s opponent. Malunga said ABU announced the changes after Gabriel Ochieng failed...



