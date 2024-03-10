WITH 10 games to go before the conclusion of the Super League season, three teams are engaged in a race for the title and only five points separate them.

Among the favourites, Red Arrows lead the pack with 48 points, while Zesco United are hot on their heels with 45 points. In third place are defending champions Power Dynamos with 43 points.

Meanwhile, outsiders MUZA have run another impressive campaign despite losing charismatic coach Lameck Banda at the beginning of the season, and sit fourth in the ranking with 40 points.

Match day 24 was the first time that all of the current top four teams recorded victories since match day 7 on October 7 and 8 last year, as the true title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pretenders.

Playing away from home, Zesco United and Power Dynamos both narrowly edged their opponents Green Buffaloes and Kansansi Dynamos with 1-0 score lines. Meanwhile, Red Arrows hosted and dispatched Prison Leopards with a 2-0 victory, as MUZA saw off Trident 1-0 at the Nakambala Stadium.

The rest of yesterdays league results saw Kabwe Warriors entertain Konkola Blades in a game that ended 1-0 in favour of the home side.

Nkana gave themselves a breather from the relegation fight with a 2-1 home win over Mufulira Wanderers, while Zanaco and Nkwazi matched each other in a 1-1 draw.

Mutondo Stars will play host to Napsa Stars while Forest Rangers will entertain Green Eagles later today to conclude the match day 24 fixtures.