RED Arrows Rugby Club nicknamed ‘the Airwolves’ at the weekend nicked the 10th League title of the National Rugby League after thrashing Powerhouse Lusaka 53-21 at Rand G Arena in Lusaka. Coach Mwamba Chishimba was on Saturday left with tears of joy after guiding the team to its10th successive league triumph. During the post-match interview, Chishimba described winning the 10th league title as sweet and dedicated the trophy to the ZAF command. “I am a proud coach. It’s been a tough season and I am proud of what the team did today. I can’t still believe that we have landed our 10th league title. We promised at the beginning of the season and we have finally delivered. The road didn’t…...