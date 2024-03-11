MUTONDO Stars has ended its seven-game winless streak with a resounding 3-0 win over Napsa Stars at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, yesterday. Titus Chansa scored a brace while Napsa’s Luka Banda conceded an own goal to help Zeddy Saileti’s side pocked maximum points and rise to position 13 on the league table, with 28 points. Meanwhile, Napsa Stars dropped to 15th on 26 points. After a scoreless first half, Banda headed the ball into his own net to give Mutondo the advantage in the 66th minute. Chansa’s close range strike in the 72nd minute helped the home side pull further in front. The enterprising forward returned six minutes later to complete his brace with a stunning drive after...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.