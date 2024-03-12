SWIMMER Mia Phiri has qualified for the 50m backstroke finals at the All Africa Games after clocking a time of 29.41 seconds. This came barely 24 hours after she qualified for the finals in the butterfly category, where she she narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fifth. Phiri finished second in the 50m backstroke semifinals behind Tayla Jonker of South Africa, who clocked 29.38 seconds to win the race. Finishing third was Egyptian Sara El Sammany, with a time of 29.46 seconds, while Ann De Lance took the fourth position with a time of 29.75. In chess, IM Chitumbo Mwali and WFM Constance Mbatha finished eighth in the mixed team rapid event. In the men’s rapid, Mwali again...



