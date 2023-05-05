TEAM Zambia started their campaign at the ongoing CANA Zone Four swimming championship in Angola on a bright note, minting two gold medals on day one. Senior swimmers Mathews Shone and Sophie Peach won the two gold medals in the masters’ category for Zambia to take the tally to eight medals on day one of the championship in the 50m breaststroke. Shone timed 33.35 seconds to beat his closest rival Jose Panzo of Angola who managed to clock 34.03s to settle for silver while Refiloe Chopo of Lesotho finished third to settle for bronze after timing 37.73s. In the women’s category, Peach scooped gold after swimming to a time of 50.98s, relegating her Zambian counterpart Urshlla Gomes who timed 51.23s…...



