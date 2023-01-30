COMMONWEALTH and African champion Muzala Samukonga, Patrick Nyambe and former national 400m champion Kennedy Luchembe all qualified for 2023 All Africa Games (AAG) during the All-Comers Meet held at the Levy Mwanawansa stadium in Ndola yesterday. Samukonga, the big favourite, did not disappoint. The 20 year old won the final of the men’s 400m dash with his season-best time of 45.16 seconds, beating the AAG qualifying standard of 46.64 seconds. Luchembe, who ran a time of 46.13 seconds, was pipped to silver by Patrick Nyambe who timed 45.79 seconds. Newbie Nyambe was ecstatic about his feat and said he would continue working hard so he also qualifies for the World Championships. “I am so excited to have qualified for the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.