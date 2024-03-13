SWIMMER Mia Phiri has won a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke at the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Phiri clocked 29.17 seconds to finish third in the finals yesterday. South Africa’s Caitlin Ann De Lange clocked 28.76 seconds to win a gold medal, beating her countrymate Tayla Jonker, who clocked 29.00 seconds. Mia’s new record comes barely a month after she timed 29.61 at the World Aquatic Championship, on February 15. She joins Ellen Hight and Tilka Paljk, as the only other Zambian swimmers to win medals at the African Games. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Phiri said winning a medal was a bonus as she strives to become better. “Every time I race, I strive to be...



