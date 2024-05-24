ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government has approved Zesco’s proposal to increase the number of load shedding hours from eight to 12, which already took effect on Monday, May 20, 2024. And Kapala says Kariba Dam power station is producing only 166 MegaWatts out of the installed capacity of 1,080 Mega Watts. In a statement, Friday, Kapala stated that 12-hour load shedding would be done in a staggered manner. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Energy wishes to update the nation on the power supply situation with special emphasis on the load shedding exercise. The Ministry of Energy, through Zesco Limited, has had a critical review of the ongoing load management measures based on various...



