NAPSA Stars General Manager Ponga Liwewe has expressed concern over the team’s poor performance in the ongoing 2023/2024 MTN Super League. With only 10 games remaining before the season’s end, the Pensioners have continued to struggle and are currently swimming above the relegation waters. The Perry Mutapa-tutored side sits 15th on the log table, with 26 points from 24 games, having managed six wins, eight draws, and 10 losses. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Liwewe said the club would do everything not to drop into the National Division One. “The continued poor run and string of results is of great concern, and we are worried. Last season, we finished fifth after coming from Division One. We retained most of...



