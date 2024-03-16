MOROCCO has named 16 foreign-based players in its 24-memeber team that will face Zambia in an under – 15 international friendly double header next week. The Junior Chipolopolo who are currently in camp are set to take on Morocco on March 22 and 25 at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat. Morocco has since released the squad for the two friendly matches with the majority of the players based in Europe, playing under top clubs like Paris Saint – Germain (PSG) in France, Braga in Portugal and Espanyol in Spain. According to the list that was released yesterday, also in the team is Luis Velilles Maghouza who once represented Spain at the junior level before switching to Morocco, he...



