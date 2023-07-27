THE Zambia women’s national team’s dream of progressing into the round of 16 at the World Cup sunk on the Nile yesterday after suffering another 5-0 defeat, this time at the hands of Spain in New Zealand. A much improved Copper Queens put up a resilient fight against Spain, but it was a bridge too far to see their World Cup dream end with a game to spare. A brace apiece from Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo and a Teressa Abelleira goal were enough for Spain to eliminate Zambia from the tournament before their last match against Costa Rica. Coach Bruce Mwape said the elimination was painful but indicated that lessons had been learnt from the experience. During the post-match…...



