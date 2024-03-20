TEAM Zambia has set its sights at winning more than four medals at the African Games in Ghana, a feat that would break a 29-year-old record. The nation is already guaranteed four medals after Albert Ngulube and Andrew Chilata joined Patrick Chinyemba and Margaret Tembo in qualifying for the semifinals of their respective categories. With three other boxers vying for semifinal spots, Zambia has a realistic chance of minting more than four medals at this year’s games. Mwango Mwale, Emmanuel Katema, and Gerald Kabinda are all fighting for places in the semifinals of their respective categories. In an interview with NOC yesterday, national team coach Wisdom Mudenda said he was targeting to break Zambia’s record of winning four medals achieved...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.