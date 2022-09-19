TEAM Zambia bagged a total of seven medals to finish third behind Algeria and host nation Mozambique at the just-ended African Boxing Championship. Of the seven medals won, four are gold and three bronze to the delight of coach Wisdom Mudenda who had 12 boxers competing. Commonwealth bronze medallist Patrick Chinyemba led three other boxers into winning gold medals after his opponent Mortaji Said of Morocco pulled out in the first round of the fight. The 21-year-old had stepped into the ring breathing fire with his traditional entrance vibe to the jubilation of the crowds in the terraces but alas, the opponent could not stand the pressure in the first 15 seconds as he threw in a towel to signify…...



