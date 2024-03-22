COMMONWEALTH and African Champion Muzala Samukonga says he is not disappointed that gold eluded him at the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Samukonga settled for a silver medal after finishing second behind Nigeria’s Okezie Anthony in the finals. The African champion clocked 45:37 seconds behind the Nigerian, who stopped the clock at 45:06 seconds to walk away with a gold medal, with Senegal’s Diouf Tidiane finishing third with a time of 45:49 seconds to settle for a bronze medal. This was Samukonga’s first competitive international race since he limped out of the Silesia Wanda Diamond League with a torn muscle on July 15, 2023. The injury ruled Samukonga out of the World Championships and only returned to the running track...