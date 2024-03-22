THE U21 Zambia netball national team’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup suffered a setback after losing 54-35 to neighbours Malawi at the ongoing qualifiers in South Africa. The loss means Zambia’s match against Namibia today is a must-win to qualify for a third-place play-off set for Saturday. Zambia currently sits on four points after five games and will need to beat Namibia, to stand a chance of finishing third. In the game, Malawi dominated the first quarter to win 14-8, before extending its lead to 28-16 in the second quarter. The flames won the third quarter 43-23, with Zambia reducing the gap in the last quarter to 54-35. During the post-match interview, coach Moses Ndhlovu said the loss...



