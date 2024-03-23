THE Zambia men’s 4x400m relay team, led by Muzala Samukonga, has clinched a gold medal with a record breaking time at the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Samukoga, Kennedy Luchembe, Patrick Nyambe, and David Mulenga put in a remarkable performance to stop the clock at a blistering time of 2min 59:12s, last evening. Finishing second was the Botswana team with a time of 2min, 59:32s. The Botswana team comprised of Kebinatshipi Collen, Scotch Leungo, Boitumelo Masilo and Ndori Bayapon. Settling for bronze was team Nigeria with a time of 3min 01:84s. In the semifinals, Zambian quartet set a national record of 3min,04:16s, which was bettered in the main event. In an interview, Luchembe said the team did not expect to...