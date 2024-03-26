COPPER Queens attacker Xiomara Mapepa and Elite Ladies Football Club are at loggerheads after the player joined Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray without her club’s approval. Mapepa, best remembered for securing Zambia’s ticket to the 2022 WAFCON at the expense of Namibia, made Galatasaray’s bench in the 2-1 loss to Fenerbahce on Sunday afternoon. However, Elite Ladies CEO Oliver Shalala has expressed shock at Mapepa’s move to Turkey, which he describes as illegal. In a statement posted on the clubs Facebook page, Shalala revealed that the winger remained contracted to Elite Ladies until May 31, 2025. “The club has been made aware of the player’s move to Turkey without our knowledge through social media reports, though we were aware that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.