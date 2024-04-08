FUTSAL national team assistant coach Witson Nyirenda says the team is unafraid of facing any opponent at the 2024 Morocco TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON, which kicks off this week. And team captain Chota Chileshe says the team is focused on achieving the World Cup qualification goal. The Futsal AFCON will run from April 8 to 17 in Rabat, Morocco. Zambia has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Ghana, and Angola, while Group B comprises Egypt, Libya, Namibia, and Mauritania. The AFCON acts as a World Cup qualifier where the top three teams automatically qualify for the tournament. Zambia will start their campaign against Ghana from West Africa before facing regional rivals Angola in the penultimate match and end...



