KABWE Warriors coach Mumamba Numba says his team is eyeing the 2024 Absa Cup crown to redeem itself after a poor run in the Super League. The Absa Cup quarter-finals resume this Saturday, with Kabwe Warriors facing Indeni in an early kick-off, while FC MUZA faces Power Dynamos. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Tuesday, Numba said his team had an opportunity to reach the ABSA Cup final as consolation for a bad run in the league. “The Absa Cup resumes this weekend, and we have a crucial encounter against Ideni. We are taking the game seriously. Indeni is not a team to underrate, looking at where we are in the league. We are struggling, and the ABSA Cup is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.