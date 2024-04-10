KABWE Warriors coach Mumamba Numba says his team is eyeing the 2024 Absa Cup crown to redeem itself after a poor run in the Super League. The Absa Cup quarter-finals resume this Saturday, with Kabwe Warriors facing Indeni in an early kick-off, while FC MUZA faces Power Dynamos. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Tuesday, Numba said his team had an opportunity to reach the ABSA Cup final as consolation for a bad run in the league. “The Absa Cup resumes this weekend, and we have a crucial encounter against Ideni. We are taking the game seriously. Indeni is not a team to underrate, looking at where we are in the league. We are struggling, and the ABSA Cup is...