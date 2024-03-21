ABSA Bank Zambia PLC has unveiled a K5.5 million sponsorship package for the 2024 Absa Cup expanded edition that swings into action this weekend. The bank has made a 10 percent increment from last year’s sponsorship package of K4.4 million, with this year’s winners set to pocket K800,000 from K700,000 last year. The 2024 Absa Cup will feature 21 teams after FAZ and Absa approved a significant re-imagination of the competition format. The new format will feature 10 provincial teams, seven MTN Super League sides, and four FAZ National Division One teams. Defending champions Forest Rangers miss out on the expanded format after finishing outside the top seven as of match day 17 of the Super League. Speaking during the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.