COPPER Queens stars Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji have been shortlisted for the COSAFA Women’s Player of the Year Award which will be given on April 19 in Durban, South Africa. COSAFA’s third finalist for the gong is Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga. The inaugural COSAFA awards are aimed to honour players, coaches and various other stakeholders for their roles in the growth of football in the region. Kundananji is the favourite to win the award after scoring 28 goals for Madrid CFF and finding the back of the net eight times for the Copper Queens in 2023, including in the 3-1 win against Costa Rica at the World Cup. Kundananji recently became the most expensive female player in history when she...



