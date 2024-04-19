FORMER Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainfold Kalaba has regained full consciousness and is able to talk. Giving an update in a statement, Friday, UTH Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda revealed that Kalaba had taken his first meal since the accident happened on Saturday. “Mr Kalaba’s condition has greatly improved and [his is] stable. He took his first meal today, he’s fully conscious and able to talk. However, the medical team continues to provide close monitoring and care. We shall continue to update the general public on his condition,” said Chanda. Kalaba was involved in an accident along the Great North Road at Kafue S Corners near Kafue Quarry, and had been in a critical condition since Saturday....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.