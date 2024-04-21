THE Kitwe derby has lived up to its billing once more as Power Dynamos succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat to Nkana at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, yesterday. The two giants have experienced very different fortunes throughout the season; while Power has been chasing a second consecutive league triumph, Nkana has for the most part been fending off the drop at the bottom end of the table. The defending league champions therefore seemed to be obvious favourites ahead of the derby, especially considering their dominant display over Nkana at the Arthur Davies Stadium earlier in the season. However, the football gods chose to smile on Nkana this time around. Power started the game looking sluggish; its players showing...



