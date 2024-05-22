Government says it is waiting for FAZ to produce a proposal of Chipolopolo’s European camp programme for June fixtures against Morocco and Tanzania, before before it can come in to help. FAZ has revealed its intention to camp the men’s national team in Europe ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In an interview yesterday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said government was enthusiastic to ensure that Chipolopolo had the best possible preparations for the Morocco and Tanzania games. “For us, we always wait for FAZ to tell us their plans. We are very committed to helping football grow in the country. I am on record to say that you can only compete well when you prepare adequately. So one...



