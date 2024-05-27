President Hakainde Hichilema with ABSA Bank chief executive officer Mizinga Melu and Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu during the ABSA CUP tournament finals between Red Arrows and Kabwe Warriors at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Arrows won 2:1 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

President Hakainde Hichilema with ABSA Bank chief executive officer Mizinga Melu and Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu during the ABSA CUP tournament finals between Red Arrows and Kabwe Warriors at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Arrows won 2:1 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country is convinced beyond reasonable doubt of the effective and critical role sport plays as a vehicle to support the attainment of national and international commitments under various frameworks. Zambia, over the weekend, hosted the sixth edition of the AUSC Region-five Silver Jubilee and Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA) At Mulungushi International Conference Centre. In a speech read on his behalf by Vice-president Mutale Nalumango, the President said Region Five member countries would continue investing in sports infrastructures to help young people attain their potential in different sports codes. The President said Region Five governments knew the critical role that sport plays. “We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt of the effective and critical role that...